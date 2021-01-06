Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.24

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 53365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 79,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

