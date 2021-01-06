Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Cap of $17.02 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00008196 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and $2.68 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,971.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.01295571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002575 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00194882 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,936,637 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

