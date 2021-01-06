Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.40

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.40 and last traded at C$47.33, with a volume of 143559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.51.

SJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$666.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.0500001 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

