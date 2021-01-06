Stephens Lowers Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) to Equal Weight

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,915 shares of company stock worth $2,492,622. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 180.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $122,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.