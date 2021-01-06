Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Trading Up 5.7%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.50. Approximately 491,893 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 469,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 3.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stericycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $26,000.

Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

