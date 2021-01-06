STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.93

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.93 and last traded at $196.89, with a volume of 7816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.19 and a 200 day moving average of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

