Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.69. 4,782,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,838,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

