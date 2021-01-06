Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.07

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 15934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRL. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $592.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 19.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 175.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

