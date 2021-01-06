stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.07 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $184,584.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,119.84 or 0.03205726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 17,926 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

