Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,890 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $533,306.88.

On Thursday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $7,359,674.42.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 210 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $15,750.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,759. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

