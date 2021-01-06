Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.27. 1,081,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 731,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

