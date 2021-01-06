Stipend Market Capitalization Reaches $459,866.84 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $459,866.84 and $58.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,509.41 or 0.99798083 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00263183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00471659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00145857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.