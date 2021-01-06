Stipend Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $58.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $459,866.84 and approximately $58.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,509.41 or 0.99798083 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00263183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00471659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00145857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

