Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $60.16. 3,161,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,471,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,191 shares of company stock valued at $26,522,098 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

