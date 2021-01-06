STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.16

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $39.73. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 2,531,269 shares changing hands.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.