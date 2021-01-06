Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pioneer Natural Resources Put Options (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,107 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 875% compared to the average daily volume of 1,242 put options.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.09.

NYSE PXD opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

