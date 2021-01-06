Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,530 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,024% compared to the average daily volume of 225 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 142,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTM opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.