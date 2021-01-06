Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.