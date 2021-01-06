Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,826,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,259,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

