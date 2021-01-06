StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Up 8.3%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 598,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 329,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneMor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

