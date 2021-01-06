Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.93

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 5390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $649,539. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 48.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

