StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.39

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 6669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.10 million.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $119,536.00. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $304,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,959. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $24,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

