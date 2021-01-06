STRAKS Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $44,155.08 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,010.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.33 or 0.03256751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00461478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.25 or 0.01238169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00386218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00170587 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000080 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

