Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.82

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $24.85. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 8,071 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.
About Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
