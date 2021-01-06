Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.65. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 130,591 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.