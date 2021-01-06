Streamr DATAcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinone, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

