Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0764 on Top Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Radar Relay, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitForex, Coinone, IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

