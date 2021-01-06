Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading Up 58.9% Over Last Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00497743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Radar Relay, Coinone, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, DragonEX, BitForex, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

