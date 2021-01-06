Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.93 ($90.50).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €78.40 ($92.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €77.58 and a 200-day moving average of €67.17. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

