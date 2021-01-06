Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Cap of $94.49 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Strong token can now be purchased for $28.84 or 0.00080858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $94.49 million and $58,235.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00494523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00049596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00247414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

