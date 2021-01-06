StrongHands (SHND) One Day Volume Hits $389.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $458,379.54 and $389.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,285,092,667 coins and its circulating supply is 16,871,898,313 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.