StrongHands Trading Down 11.8% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $402,115.91 and approximately $629.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,286,337,026 coins and its circulating supply is 16,873,142,672 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Coindeal, BiteBTC, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

