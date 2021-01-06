Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.41.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,350. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.32 and a 200 day moving average of $209.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

