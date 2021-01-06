STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $290.41

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.41 and traded as high as $298.00. STV Group plc (STVG.L) shares last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 9,102 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.94. The firm has a market cap of £135.50 million and a PE ratio of 22.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

About STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

