Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.73 ($16.16).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.14 ($14.28) on Wednesday. Südzucker AG has a 52-week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.36.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

