Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.00

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 122292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Simmons began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,011.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 521,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $37,648,922.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,902,386 shares of company stock worth $322,583,779. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $475,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

