Super Zero Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

