Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares were down 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 598,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 616,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.