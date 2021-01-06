Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.97

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.49. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 466,144 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 192.51%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

