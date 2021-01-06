Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.29. Support.com shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 473,026 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Support.com in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Support.com by 26.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

