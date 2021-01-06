Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE) Trading Down 2.7%

Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 5,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.84. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59.

Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) Company Profile (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.