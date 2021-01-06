Surge Energy’s (ZPTAF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 35,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,109. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.