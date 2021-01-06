Surge Energy’s (ZPTAF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 35,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,109. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

