Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.48

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 4381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.