Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Sells $87,920.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 154,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Surmodics by 168.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.