Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Sells $87,920.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 154,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.