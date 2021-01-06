SVB Leerink Boosts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $37.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.