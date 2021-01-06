SVB Leerink Comments on Insmed Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Insmed in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.44). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Insmed by 809.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 53,396 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.