SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.86. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

