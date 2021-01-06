Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SVCBY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SVCBY stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

