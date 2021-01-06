S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.08. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 51,661 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.54.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 42,894 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

