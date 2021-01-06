Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $9,132.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00044327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00301355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.24 or 0.03053163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.